Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 83,814.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 799.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.53. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,601 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $255,860.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,551 shares of company stock valued at $540,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.