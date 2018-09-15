Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CALM. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 70,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $3,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,347,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $10,027,482 in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

