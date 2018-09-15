Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 38,940 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Unum Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Unum Group by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 81,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

NYSE UNM opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

