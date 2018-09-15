Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.95 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $192,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $163.07 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $2,931,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,350.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

