Cae Inc (CAE) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of CAE worth $44,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CAE by 1,938.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,544,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,321,396 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CAE by 51.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,062,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,777,000 after buying an additional 2,052,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CAE by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,851,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,122,000 after buying an additional 1,141,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CAE by 141.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,732,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 1,013,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CAE by 61.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,810,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

