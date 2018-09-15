Cadiz (CDZI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.