C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Increased freight demand and lower tax rates have been aiding the company. The company's grow-by-acquisition poilicy is impressive. In this regard, C.H. Robinson's acquisition of Milgram & Company last August is a notable one, having boosted its global presence. Its efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are also encouraging. In May, the company boosted its buyback program adding another 15 million shares to the existing share repurchase authorization. However, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth. Apart from high fuel costs, capital expenditures undertaken by the company are also pressurizing the bottom line. We are also concerned about the company's high debt levels.”

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.09 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,546. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 163,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

