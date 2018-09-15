Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,532 Inogen Inc (INGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.7% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 33.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth about $628,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $282.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.97, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.24. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. equities analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $96,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at $288,359.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,102. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

