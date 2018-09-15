Brokerages Set Sartorius AG (SRT) PT at $114.88

Sartorius AG (ETR:SRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.88 ($133.58).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Commerzbank set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Sartorius alerts:

ETR:SRT remained flat at $€133.50 ($155.23) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.