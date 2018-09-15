Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Target Price at $32.29

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new position in Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $14,972,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 118.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Realogy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Realogy by 30.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Realogy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,227,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,565 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.58%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

