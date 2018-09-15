Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Target Price at $116.46

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.09 per share, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,154 shares in the company, valued at $34,886,179.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George W. Bilicic purchased 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $125,008.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,661.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 55.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

