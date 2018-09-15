Brokerages Set On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) PT at $8.14

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONDK shares. B. Riley started coverage on On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on On Deck Capital from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 422,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,772. The company has a current ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 26.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $577.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.62. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.37%. equities research analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 510,209 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after buying an additional 1,461,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 439,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.