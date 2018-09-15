Brokerages Set Msci Inc (MSCI) Price Target at $179.57

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2,573.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 114.65%. The company had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Msci will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

