Brokerages Expect Trivago NV – (TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $317.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.48 million. Trivago reported sales of $338.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Trivago had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of TRVG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 294,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,060. Trivago has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 387,669 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $5,462,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 68,517 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

