Brokerages Expect TheStreet, Inc. (TST) to Post ($0.02) EPS

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TheStreet an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get TheStreet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TheStreet during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in TheStreet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,926,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in TheStreet by 244.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TheStreet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC grew its position in TheStreet by 19.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 281,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 82,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,265. TheStreet has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.40.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TheStreet had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that TheStreet will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TheStreet (TST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.