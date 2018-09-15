Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc (FFWM) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.31. First Foundation also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.38 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Brakke bought 5,500 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $87,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $730.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. First Foundation has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.43.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.