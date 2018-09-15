Brokerages Expect Energen Co. (EGN) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Energen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.63. Energen reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energen will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of EGN stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $77.48. 2,303,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Energen has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 225,706 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $14,377,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,726,727 shares of company stock valued at $268,281,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Energen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Energen by 18.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

