Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (ADNT) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.28. Adient posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 268.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.06. 1,799,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,519. Adient has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

