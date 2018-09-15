Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 19,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $318.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.29. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 289,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86,812 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,873 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.