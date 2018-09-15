Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $5,804,987.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.