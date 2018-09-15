Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753,648 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.42% of Brixmor Property Group worth $127,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,004,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 843.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 166,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 148,730 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $545,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,639,000 after buying an additional 195,656 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE:BRX opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

