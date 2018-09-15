Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSPP stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. RSP Permian Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

