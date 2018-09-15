Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Stock

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

