Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 144,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 231.1% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $260.63 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $191.53 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

