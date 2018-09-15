Brian K. Mccabe Sells 1,670 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $61,472.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,757.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.42 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southside Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.