Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF’s (BDRY) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 18th

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF’s (NYSEARCA:BDRY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 18th. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDRY opened at $22.70 on Friday. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

