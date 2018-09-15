Brady (BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY19 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Brady has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $472,513.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,136.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,790 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $546,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,496.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,124 shares of company stock worth $1,544,109. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

