Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 5,419 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,539,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,581,000 after acquiring an additional 909,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,948,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,456,051,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,640,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 187,711 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,601,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,106 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

