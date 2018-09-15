BofI (BOFI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut BofI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOFI opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BofI has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). BofI had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. sell-side analysts forecast that BofI will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BofI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,079,000 after purchasing an additional 209,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BofI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BofI by 3,422.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BofI by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BofI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 667,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

