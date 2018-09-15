BMO Capital Markets Boosts Enbridge Income Fund (ENF) Price Target to C$34.00

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge Income Fund from C$29.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.94.

Shares of TSE ENF opened at C$32.49 on Tuesday. Enbridge Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$26.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.29.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.88 million. Enbridge Income Fund had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 100.00%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Enbridge Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Enbridge Income Fund Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

