Bluestone Resources (BSR) Given New C$2.35 Price Target at Macquarie

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target raised by Macquarie from C$2.25 to C$2.35 in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

Shares of BSR opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$1.60.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

