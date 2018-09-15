Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.73) and the highest is ($1.33). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.61) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.78) to ($5.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.70. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a negative net margin of 326.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 602.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 282,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,302. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $1,411,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,258,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,808,000 after acquiring an additional 176,652 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

