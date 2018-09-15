BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National General by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of National General by 36.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National General by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in National General by 12.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 33,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGHC opened at $26.30 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.92.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. National General had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGHC. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National General from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $171,911.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

