BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ACCO Brands worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,379,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $194,720.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

