Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

