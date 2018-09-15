Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (BDR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,844 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 265,453 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BDR opened at $1.22 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Labs had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

