Blake Bath Sells 18,411 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Blake Bath sold 18,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,011,316.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CCOI stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 61,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.
