Blake Bath Sells 18,411 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Blake Bath sold 18,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,011,316.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCOI stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 568.42%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 61,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

