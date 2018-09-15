BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,739 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 41.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the first quarter valued at $326,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFL opened at $12.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

