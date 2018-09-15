BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,595,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,742,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $333,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 411.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 9,193 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $1,006,081.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

