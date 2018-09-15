BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $346,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,516,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,038,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 87,982 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,579,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,680,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 48.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,268,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,083,000 after buying an additional 414,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

