BlackRock Inc. Has $340.12 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $340,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $716,376.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $132,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.