Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Cap of $358,510.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $358,510.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000613 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 11,762,396 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,392 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.