BidaskClub Upgrades NxStage Medical (NXTM) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXTM. ValuEngine upgraded NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. NxStage Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTM opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. NxStage Medical has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $28.75.
About NxStage Medical
NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.
