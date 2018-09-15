BidaskClub Upgrades NxStage Medical (NXTM) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXTM. ValuEngine upgraded NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. NxStage Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTM opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. NxStage Medical has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 482,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.