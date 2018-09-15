BidaskClub Upgrades Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MED began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $486,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,413 shares of company stock worth $25,578,542 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

