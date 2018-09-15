BidaskClub Upgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 663,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 919,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,558. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

