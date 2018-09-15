BidaskClub Lowers The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.13.

ENSG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 175,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,632. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,799,241.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $5,825,750 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

