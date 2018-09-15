BidaskClub Lowers Sanmina (SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Sanmina stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $147,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

