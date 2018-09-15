BidaskClub Lowers Sanmina (SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.
Sanmina stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $147,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
