BidaskClub Lowers HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) to Sell

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. MED began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of HCM opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.55. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

