BidaskClub Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.51. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.31 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,553,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,334. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,221,000 after buying an additional 1,129,338 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,434,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,488,000 after buying an additional 751,314 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7,753.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 536,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 529,258 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 59.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,228,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 457,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,453,000 after buying an additional 426,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

