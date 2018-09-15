BidaskClub Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Buy

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $338.73 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $351.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $5,470,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,858,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total transaction of $9,156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,927 shares of company stock valued at $73,976,510. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

